Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Down 98.9% in April

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the April 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VPLS opened at $75.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $77.89.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,310,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

