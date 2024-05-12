Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Short Interest Down 98.9% in April

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the April 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:VPLS opened at $75.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $77.89.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
