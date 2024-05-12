Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,033 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,458 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
