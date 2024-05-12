Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,631,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,958,000 after buying an additional 1,214,192 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

