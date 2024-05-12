Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Down 26.9% in April

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 467,600 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 639,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,981,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 769,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,809,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

