Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $80.57 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after buying an additional 276,327 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,361,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,361,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,693,000 after buying an additional 628,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.