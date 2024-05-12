Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $80.57 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.