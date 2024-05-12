Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $186.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $143.98 and a 1 year high of $187.68.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.