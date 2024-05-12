Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the April 15th total of 450,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,633,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of VMBS opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.95.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
