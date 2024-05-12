Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,071,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,977,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,871,000 after purchasing an additional 517,435 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 509,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 467,209 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 489,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $86.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

