Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 43.9% in April

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the April 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,723,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

