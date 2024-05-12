Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.