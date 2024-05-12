Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,164 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $115,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $203.78 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

