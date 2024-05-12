Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Up 40.4% in April

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vericity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERY opened at $11.27 on Friday. Vericity has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Vericity had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericity

Vericity Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vericity stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vericity, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Vericity as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Featured Stories

