VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the April 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $31.51 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

