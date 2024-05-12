Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 15th total of 921,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 95,276 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $3.18 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIGL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

