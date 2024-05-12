Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $37.79 on Friday. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

