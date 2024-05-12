Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Up 50.7% in April

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the April 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vox Royalty by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vox Royalty by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 12,416,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,801 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Vox Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXR opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $103.31 million, a PE ratio of 206.21 and a beta of 0.85. Vox Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vox Royalty will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.50%.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

