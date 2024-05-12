Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $92.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $73.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Voya Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Voya Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

