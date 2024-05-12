W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.4% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 945,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $8,970,000. NatWest Group plc acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,791,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 53,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $79.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

