WashTec (ETR:WSU) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.00

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €43.00 ($46.24) and last traded at €42.80 ($46.02), with a volume of 13858 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.80 ($43.87).

WashTec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $572.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.79.

About WashTec

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions.

Featured Articles

