Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,528 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 253,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 43.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 121,603 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AFT opened at $14.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%.

In other news, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 8,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $118,699.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $260,599.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

