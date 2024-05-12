Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,730 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 304.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 734,751 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 85.9% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 477,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 220,560 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 26.6% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 901,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 189,214 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000.

DSM stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

