Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 668.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 187,460 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,198,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 480,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RITM. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Rithm Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RITM opened at $11.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

