Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

XEL stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

