Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

LDOS opened at $147.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.03. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

