Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,184 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 337,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,149 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

