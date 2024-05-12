Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,718 iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $90.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34. The company has a market cap of $977.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

