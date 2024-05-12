Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 818 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $486,128.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,771 shares of company stock valued at $14,813,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

