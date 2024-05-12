Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after buying an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,253,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CZR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.83.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

