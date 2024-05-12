Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $275.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.58 and its 200-day moving average is $276.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

