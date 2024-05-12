Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,126 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 152,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $42.36 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on Z. Wedbush cut their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

