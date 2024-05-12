Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,107,000 after acquiring an additional 33,897 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,366,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $202.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $211.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.05.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.68.

Get Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

