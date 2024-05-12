Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 20.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

