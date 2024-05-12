Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Moderna by 44.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Moderna by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Moderna by 408.3% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $117.31 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,954 shares of company stock worth $16,647,776. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

