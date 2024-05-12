Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after purchasing an additional 691,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amphenol by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,195,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,380,000 after purchasing an additional 351,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amphenol by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,556,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,740,000 after purchasing an additional 250,292 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $127.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $128.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average is $102.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

