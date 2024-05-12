Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

