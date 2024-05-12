Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,206.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 over the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

LSXMK opened at $24.69 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

