Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Motors by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,453,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,926,000 after purchasing an additional 112,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 150,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

