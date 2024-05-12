Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,257,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in NetApp by 689.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 804,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after buying an additional 702,391 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetApp by 1,075.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after buying an additional 594,323 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10,320.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,821,000 after buying an additional 571,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 266,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,540,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average is $91.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

