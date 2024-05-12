Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.53.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

