Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 947.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

RWO stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $44.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.