Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of MU opened at $121.24 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $130.54. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $574,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,685,330.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,207 shares of company stock valued at $42,681,947. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.