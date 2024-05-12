Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $791,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 350,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $143.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.33 and a 200-day moving average of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.71%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

