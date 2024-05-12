Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

