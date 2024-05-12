Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 623 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $328.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.54.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

