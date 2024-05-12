Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,360 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Welltower Trading Up 0.3 %

WELL stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $99.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.