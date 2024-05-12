Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,360 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.07.
WELL stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $99.39.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
