Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAT opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $54.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.