Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after purchasing an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12,606.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,320,000 after acquiring an additional 460,262 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 7,062.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 318,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after acquiring an additional 313,872 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1,173.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 336,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,687,000 after acquiring an additional 310,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 741.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 280,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.99 and a 200-day moving average of $124.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

