Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 92.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.5 %

SAIC opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

