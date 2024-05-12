Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after purchasing an additional 539,570 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.9% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,715,000 after purchasing an additional 194,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,883,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VMC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $272.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $190.51 and a 52-week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

