Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,005,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,500,000 after buying an additional 877,406 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $38.76 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

